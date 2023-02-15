Open in App
Missoula, MT
See more from this location?
KPAX

Snow, cold don’t stop Missoulians from celebrating Dairy Queen opening

By Claire Peterson,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351hp7_0koJOCnc00

MISSOULA - We all know what Valentine's Day means -- flowers, chocolate, dinner...and Dairy Queen? It does in Missoula anyway!

Dairy Queen on Higgins opened for the season on Tuesday — continuing a longstanding tradition of a Feb. 14 opening.

We stopped by to see who was getting a blizzard — in what looked like a blizzard!

“I’m here because this marks the first day of spring for Missoula Montana,” one customer said on Tuesday. “This is our last old fashion dairy queen, so we like the staff here, and we like the chili cheese dogs.”

Nothing -- not even the snow -- could stop people from the tradition of the walk-up Dairy Queen, which opens every year on February 14.

“Well, I come here every Valentine’s Day,” a customer told MTN News

The pup cups, hot dogs, and ice cream keep folks, and their pets, coming back each year.

“Buddy has been coming here every week, even though they’re closed, so I told him we could come on Valentine’s Day,” a customer explained.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montana State newsLocal Montana State
Here Montana brings people opportunity to get outside
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Wind, cold prompt Missoula's Snowbowl to close
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Accident blocking U.S. Highway 93 near Ronan
Ronan, MT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Welcome Home Baby’ program provides help for Missoula County parents
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Missoula florist gives Santa's Workshop a run for its money on Valentine's Day
Missoula, MT7 days ago
Garden City Harvest is planting seeds for spring vegetables
Missoula, MT7 days ago
Mountain Line, MRA to meet, begin Brooks Street design
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Missoula Police Department warns drivers of ‘whiteout’ conditions
Missoula, MT1 day ago
Missoula to consider accepting Ten Spoon Winery conservation easement
Missoula, MT7 days ago
UPDATE: 12-year-old Missoula boy reported missing found safe
Missoula, MT6 days ago
2 people arrested in Missoula in ‘emergency health hazard’ incident
Missoula, MT7 days ago
City’s vision for Scott Street district could include new property
Missoula, MT5 days ago
Missoula home invasion incident moves to County Attorney's Office for review
Missoula, MT6 days ago
Law enforcement: Man killed during Clinton store hostage situation
Clinton, MT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy