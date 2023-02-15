Snow, cold don’t stop Missoulians from celebrating Dairy Queen opening

MISSOULA - We all know what Valentine's Day means -- flowers, chocolate, dinner...and Dairy Queen? It does in Missoula anyway!

Dairy Queen on Higgins opened for the season on Tuesday — continuing a longstanding tradition of a Feb. 14 opening.

We stopped by to see who was getting a blizzard — in what looked like a blizzard!

“I’m here because this marks the first day of spring for Missoula Montana,” one customer said on Tuesday. “This is our last old fashion dairy queen, so we like the staff here, and we like the chili cheese dogs.”

Nothing -- not even the snow -- could stop people from the tradition of the walk-up Dairy Queen, which opens every year on February 14.

“Well, I come here every Valentine’s Day,” a customer told MTN News

The pup cups, hot dogs, and ice cream keep folks, and their pets, coming back each year.

“Buddy has been coming here every week, even though they’re closed, so I told him we could come on Valentine’s Day,” a customer explained.