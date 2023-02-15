Open in App
Georgia State
The US Sun

Dad of three ‘lucky to be alive’ after stuck gas pedal led him to purposely crash at 120mph to protect other drivers

By Cody Carlson,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVs45_0koJO1As00

A FATHER of three has cheated death when his stuck car accelerator led to him intentionally crashing in a Georgia parking lot at over 120mph to protect other drivers.

The speeding vehicle injured no motorists on the road, and the owner, James Bennefield, only suffered a dislocated thumb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVHzg_0koJO1As00
James Bennefield successfully recovering in a hospital after purposely crashing his car with a stuck gas pedal to protect other drivers Credit: GoFundMe

Bennefield has started a GoFundMe page for assistance with his medical bills spurred by the horrifying road incident, Inside Edition reports.

In this fundraiser’s description, Bennefield, an EMT, said he was headed to work on December 24, the day of his accident.

When this EMT was a few miles from his job’s station, he said that his vehicle’s accelerator quickly began to climb without any input.

After a brief phone conversation with a 911 phone operator, Bennefield took matters into his own hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZn3E_0koJO1As00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAea3_0koJO1As00

Bennefield said: “Being a holiday, traffic was light, but I knew I was approaching a busier area with some tight turns.

“I knew if I was going to die, I didn’t want to kill anyone else.

“At the time I left the road, I was going over 120mph.

“According to everyone else, I rolled several times, crushing the passenger side of the vehicle before coming to a stop.

“After being flown to the best trauma center in the state, I was eventually discharged not much worse for the wear,” Inside Edition reports.

This Georgia EMT added that he felt “incredibly lucky” to be alive after the traumatic incident.

One donor commented on Bennefield’s GoFundMe: “Your selfless act is encouraging that there are people out there that put others before himself.

“I pray you get all the support you need.”

If your car’s accelerator is stuck while driving, check to see if the pedal is stuck on a floor mat and move the vehicle into neutral to reduce its power.

Turning a car with a stuck accelerator off will result in you losing power steering and braking, Inside Edition reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcGzA_0koJO1As00
Bennefield was driving at over 120mph when he initially exited the road with his stuck accelerator Credit: GoFundMe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikeBl_0koJO1As00
Bennefield said that he feels 'incredibly lucky' to be alive after his horrifying road incident Credit: GoFundMe
