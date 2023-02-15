Jason And Travis Kelce Break Down In Tears Talking About Their Mom Being In The National Spotlight During Super Bowl Week

There’s no question that Jason and Travis Kelce love their mama…

Of course, one of the most talked about storylines going into Super Bowl 57 was that Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce would be the first pair of brothers to ever face off against each other in a Super Bowl.

And their mom, Donna Kelce, was the center of attention for a lot of it, seeing as it’s pretty damn cool that she was experiencing that with them, along with their dad, Ed.

Ultimately, the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Donna knew one of the brothers would ultimately be disappointed with the outcome, and she found Jason first down on the field to comfort him, then went to celebrate with Travis in what was a really sweet moment:

Jason even stayed behind long after the rest of the Eagles players left the field to watch his brother celebrate with the Chiefs, and on their New Heights podcast this week, the brothers did some in-depth analysis on the whole event.

And things actually got pretty emotional at the end, with both Jason and Travis shedding some tears talking about their mom and family.

Jason said he got emotional when he saw her on the field after the game, too:

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional, because it was so awesome… oh, man. F*ck. It was so awesome, you know, she was on top of the world for a week.”

Travis then jumped in, saying the coolest part was watching her shine:

“She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part.

Mom, you absolutely killed it. Dad, you’ve been killin’ it.”

Lastly, Jason very eloquently summed it up by saying, ironically, even though he had lost the Super Bowl, his tears on the field were tears of joy:

“It was just so cool, man, to see her get to celebrate in that with us… it was an awesome moment. Just so happy for her and so happy that she got her moment, dad got his.

So yeah, I was the only, ironically… you now, you lost the Super Bowl, and you’re crying after the game, and they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy.”

It’s a really touching and beautiful moment for the Kelce family, but you might wanna grab a few tissues before you hit play…

Donna Kelce is the real winner of the Kelce Bowl, no doubt about it…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

The full episode: