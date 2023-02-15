2 smugglers, 2 migrants recovered during traffic stop in Tampa

Related video above: 114 migrants make landfall in Florida Keys, Border Patrol says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol performed a successful human smuggling operation on Tuesday.
According to the FHP Tampa Twitter account , troopers interdicted two smugglers and two undocumented aliens in what appears to be a traffic stop on I-75 in Tampa.
Troopers reported that one of the aliens in the vehicle had just been deported three weeks prior. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
