2 smugglers, 2 migrants recovered during traffic stop in Tampa

By Kaycee Sloan,

8 days ago

Related video above: 114 migrants make landfall in Florida Keys, Border Patrol says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol performed a successful human smuggling operation on Tuesday.

According to the FHP Tampa Twitter account , troopers interdicted two smugglers and two undocumented aliens in what appears to be a traffic stop on I-75 in Tampa.

Troopers reported that one of the aliens in the vehicle had just been deported three weeks prior.

