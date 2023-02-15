Open in App
WHNT News 19

Northwest Shoals Community College enrollment jumps by 30%

By Addison Willmon,

8 days ago

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Spring enrollment at Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) increased by 30% in 2023.

NW-SCC President Jeff Goodwin told News 19 that they have seen growth across every demographic.

Local church helping victims of Tuscumbia apartment fire

“We’ve noticed that our largest area of growth is in dual enrollment. That’s up around 80%,” Goodwin said. “We’ve also had a small increase in our retention of students, first-time students, and as well as our adult ed, nontraditional students.”

In a recent study, Goodwin said the college has had an economic impact of $148.5 million annually. That number includes all of the NW-SCC graduates who are now in the local workforce.

