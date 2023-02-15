Watch live as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

Watch live as Nikki Haley launches her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination

The former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations will challenge her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump .

Ms Haley is expected to lay out her campaign plans in a speech on Wednesday, 15 February, in Charleston, South Carolina.

It marks the launch of her candidacy more than 20 months ahead of the November 2024 election.

Ms Haley, 51, is the daughter of Indian immigrants, and is known in the Republican Party as a solid conservative who can address issues of gender and race more comfortably than many of her peers.

In polling by Reuters/Ipsos released on Tuesday, Mr Trump support sat at 43 per cent, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 31 per cent and Ms Haley at four per cent.

