This All-Inclusive Resort In Texas Is The Perfect Summer Staycation Without The Plane Ride

Vacations can be stressful to plan, so sometimes it's a lot easier to avoid all that by staying at an all-inclusive resort where everything you could want to do is at your fingertips.

If you live in Texas, you might find your choice settled on a sparkling blue lake in the Texas Hill Country at the Lake Austin Spa Resort, located right outside Austin, TX.

Fans of HBO's The White Lotus may love this resort property because it's like the Lone Star State's own version of the luxurious Sicilian getaway in season two, complete with spa treatments, gorgeous architecture, and dazzling water views.

This hideaway has a few award-winning titles, including being one of the "best all-inclusive resorts" in the entire United States for its unique amenities and stellar customer service, according to U.S. News & World Report, so you know it's the real deal.

It's also a reason why renting rooms here can be pricy. However, the room you choose guarantees comforts like three daily gourmet meals, access to spa facilities and the lake, fresh-cut flower arrangements grown onsite, and on-property activities.

There are eight different room plans. The cheapest is the "Signature," which includes two queen-sized beds, the "Luxury LakeView" has guaranteed views of Lake Austin, and the "Lady Bird Johnson Suite" is perfect for a private hideout.

There's nothing like waking up to gorgeous views while you sip coffee or take a yoga class. There are so many adventures you can fill the rest of your day with, too, like water activities, cooking classes, walking the secluded 19-acre grounds, and much more.

Spring Break is right around the corner, and this all-inclusive resort is just the place to go to leave your busy Texas life for a while.

