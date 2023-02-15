This All-Inclusive Resort In Texas Is The Perfect Summer Staycation Without The Plane Ride

This hideaway has a few award-winning titles, including being one of the "best all-inclusive resorts" in the entire United States for its unique amenities and stellar customer service, according to U.S. News & World Report, so you know it's the real deal.
It's also a reason why renting rooms here can be pricy. However, the room you choose guarantees comforts like three daily gourmet meals, access to spa facilities and the lake, fresh-cut flower arrangements grown onsite, and on-property activities.
There are eight different room plans. The cheapest is the "Signature," which includes two queen-sized beds, the "Luxury LakeView" has guaranteed views of Lake Austin, and the "Lady Bird Johnson Suite" is perfect for a private hideout.
There's nothing like waking up to gorgeous views while you sip coffee or take a yoga class. There are so many adventures you can fill the rest of your day with, too, like water activities, cooking classes, walking the secluded 19-acre grounds, and much more.
Spring Break is right around the corner, and this all-inclusive resort is just the place to go to leave your busy Texas life for a while.
Narcity reached out to Lake Austin Spa Resort to confirm current room prices, and we will update the article when we receive a response.
