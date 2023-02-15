Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Narcity USA

This All-Inclusive Resort In Texas Is The Perfect Summer Staycation Without The Plane Ride

By Brittany Cristiano,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymGiS_0koJKvw700

Vacations can be stressful to plan, so sometimes it's a lot easier to avoid all that by staying at an all-inclusive resort where everything you could want to do is at your fingertips.

If you live in Texas, you might find your choice settled on a sparkling blue lake in the Texas Hill Country at the Lake Austin Spa Resort, located right outside Austin, TX.

Fans of HBO's The White Lotus may love this resort property because it's like the Lone Star State's own version of the luxurious Sicilian getaway in season two, complete with spa treatments, gorgeous architecture, and dazzling water views.

This hideaway has a few award-winning titles, including being one of the "best all-inclusive resorts" in the entire United States for its unique amenities and stellar customer service, according to U.S. News & World Report, so you know it's the real deal.

It's also a reason why renting rooms here can be pricy. However, the room you choose guarantees comforts like three daily gourmet meals, access to spa facilities and the lake, fresh-cut flower arrangements grown onsite, and on-property activities.

There are eight different room plans. The cheapest is the "Signature," which includes two queen-sized beds, the "Luxury LakeView" has guaranteed views of Lake Austin, and the "Lady Bird Johnson Suite" is perfect for a private hideout.

There's nothing like waking up to gorgeous views while you sip coffee or take a yoga class. There are so many adventures you can fill the rest of your day with, too, like water activities, cooking classes, walking the secluded 19-acre grounds, and much more.

Spring Break is right around the corner, and this all-inclusive resort is just the place to go to leave your busy Texas life for a while.

Narcity reached out to Lake Austin Spa Resort to confirm current room prices, and we will update the article when we receive a response.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
'Massive' Earthquake Rattles West Texas, Felt Hundreds Of Miles Away
Snyder, TX6 days ago
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Houston, TX29 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wisconsin's Coast Has 21 Islands With Sea Caves & You Can Stay In A Lakehouse From $62/Night
La Pointe, WI1 day ago
Floating Tiki Bar Takes Louisiana Bayou Travel to a Whole New Level
New Orleans, LA4 days ago
Here's What A $250K Home Looks Like In 5 Florida Cities & Where You Can Get The Best Deal
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Why You Are Never Too Old For Spring Break — 2 Alabama Beach Towns Perfect For Mature Travelers
Gulf Shores, AL5 days ago
This Charming Seaside Town In North Carolina Is A Hidden Gem & Celebrity Hot Spot (PHOTOS)
Southport, NC6 days ago
The Award for Best Hotel in Missouri goes to…
Branson, MO6 days ago
This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Missouri
Stockton, CA6 days ago
A Netflix Movie Is Being Compared To Ohio's Toxic Train Crash & One Man Was There For Both
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Michigan
Dearborn, MI6 days ago
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM14 days ago
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
Orlando, FL15 days ago
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
Macon, GA20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy