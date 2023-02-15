Megan Fox Was With Machine Gun Kelly On Valentine's & Here's How They're Handling The Drama

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship is on the rocks, but it looks like they haven’t fully given up on each other just yet.

The couple was spotted together on Valentine's Day, despite reports that MGK may have cheated on Fox.

Fox and MGK were seen riding around L.A. in the singer’s Escalade with the Transformers actress sitting shotgun, photos captured by TMZ show.

Although the two have not publicly called off their engagement, there have been plenty of questions about whether they'll stay together after a string of activity on Fox's Instagram account.

The actress seemed to acknowledge cheating allegations against MGK over the weekend by deleting all of his pics off her Instagram. She then made a cryptic Instagram post before deleting her account entirely.

In the post, Fox shared a series of selfies and a video of a letter burning in a fire pit.

“You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath,” read the caption of Fox’s post, which are lyrics from Beyonce’s song, "Pray You Catch Me” from her 2016 album Lemonade, which is all about infidelity.

The posts also came after Fox showed up at a Grammy's event with a self-declared "broken wrist" and "concussion," although the cause of those injuries has not been revealed.

From Fox’s social media moves, it seemed like the couple was officially done with their relationship (roughly a year after getting engaged) but now it looks like that might not be the case.

A source confirmed with People that Fox is obviously “very upset” and “won’t speak to” MGK, although their situation seems to be evolving pretty fast.

“They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the source shared with People. "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

The Daily Mail reportedly captured photos of the pair leaving a marriage counsellor's office on February 13. The outlet says they took separate cars and were there for over two hours.

MGK hasn't posted on his own Instagram account in weeks, but he still has photos up with Fox.

We'll see if they can work it out!