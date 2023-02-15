Kathryn Newton Reveals How Bill Murray Joined ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay sat down with Kathryn Newton to speak about her role in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Kathryn plays Paul Rudd’s daughter in the movie, calling the experience a “dream come true.”

She said, “My role is cooler than I would have imagined.” Newton opened up about her character, saying, “Cassie’s like a normal girl and you definitely feel that in the beginning of the movie… She’s a normal girl with a superhero dad that makes things complicated.”

Kathryn was a major fan of Paul’s before signing on for the movie. She noted that he was “too cool” to play her dad, adding, “He definitely took care of me and made space for me. He’s incredible in the movie — he’s so funny.”

Newton shared that she always wanted to play a superhero. As for how she felt putting on her superhero suit, she described it as “unbelievable.”

She went on, “It looked so good! It was thick, it was purple, it was my favorite color. It fit like a glove.”

Did Kathryn convince Bill Murray to be in the movie? She answered, “I didn’t get him in the movie… I played in a golf tournament with him… He was asking me what project I was working on and I was trying to be cool and I’m like, ‘Ant-Man.’ He was like, ‘Hmmm. Marvel, okay.’ A month later, I got a phone call… He was like, ‘I’ve been thinking of joining the Marvel Universe. I’ve always wanted to do a Marvel movie — is it cool if I join?’”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters February 17.