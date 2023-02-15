Tony Nominee Ephraim Sykes Joins Adrienne Warren in Broadway’s ‘Room’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ephraim Sykes , a Tony nominee for the Temptations musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” is returning to Broadway in “ Room ,” a stage version of the Oscar-winning movie.

The play and the 2015 film, starring Brie Larson, were based on Emma Donoghue’s 2010 best-selling novel. “Room” tells the story of Ma, who was kidnapped as a teenager and held in captivity for seven years. She’s trapped with her five-year-old son Jack, who was born in confinement and has no concept of the outside world. But the time has come to escape imprisonment and face their biggest challenge to date: life outside Room.

As previously announced, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” star Adrienne Warren is leading the cast as Ma. Sykes, whose stage and screen credits include “Hamilton” and “Hairspray Live,” is playing SuperJack.

They will be joined by Tina Benko (“The Rose Tattoo”) as Interviewer/Police Officer, Michael Genet (“The Prom”) as Grandpa/Doctor, Triney Sandoval (“Marvin’s Room”) as Old Nick and Kate Burton (“The Elephant Man”) as Grandma. Child actors Aiden Mekhi Sierra and Christopher Woodley will alternate in the role of Little Jack.

“Room” is written and adapted for the stage by Donoghue, who also wrote the film’s Oscar-nominated screenplay. The production, featuring songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett and directed by Bissett, will begin previews on April 3, 2023, before opening night on April 17. The limited engagement run on Broadway, at the Shubert Organization’s James Earl Jones Theatre, will run through Sept. 17, 2023.

Alexis Gordon will make her Broadway debut as understudy for the role of Ma, and Anthony Chatmon II (“Hadestown,” “Be More Chill”) will understudy the role of SuperJack.

“Room” is debuting on Broadway after performances at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London, as well as the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, the National Theatre of Scotland, the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario and the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.

The Guardian praised the show as a “moving adaptation” of the novel. “I found the prospect of the play intimidating,” critic Michael Billington wrote. “In the end, I was deeply touched by its testament to human resourcefulness.”

The production features scenic and costume design by Lily Arnold, lighting design by Bonnie Beecher, sound design by Justin Ellington and projection design by Andrzej Goulding. Galen Hooks is responsible for choreography and movement, with orchestrations and arrangements from Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly, and music direction from Greg Kenna. “Room” is produced by Sam Julyan, James Yeoburn, ShowTown Productions and Hunter Arnold.