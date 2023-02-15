Open in App
‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Cast and Teaser: Meet the Global MVPs and MTV Legends Teaming Up

By Emily Longeretta,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492HZd_0koJJUKp00

Some of the biggest stars from “ The Challenge ” universe are coming together for the franchise’s first global tournament .

“The Challenge: World Championship,” set to premiere on Paramount+ with two back-to-back episodes on March 8, will pair a “Challenge” legend — described as “a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series” — with a global MVP.

The MVPs include winners and top competitors from “ The Challenge: USA ,” The Challenge: Australia,” “The Challenge: Argentina” and “The Challenge: UK.” Each pair will work together to win a $500,000 prize. The cast includes previous stars of “Survivor,” “Love Island” and Bachelor Nation.

Created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions, the series will debut on Paramount+ in the U.K., Latin America and Australia on March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on March 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCgIs_0koJJUKp00

The following “Challenge” legends — many who have won numerous seasons of the MTV series — are set to compete:

Amber Borzotra (one-time winner)
Darrell Taylor (four-time winner)
Jodi Weatherton (two-time winner)
Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio (seven-time winner)
Jonna Stephens (two-time “All Stars” winner)
Jordan Wiseley (three-time winner)
Kaycee Clark (one-time winner)
KellyAnne Judd
Nelson Thomas
Nia Moore
Theo Campbell
Tori Deal
Wes Bergmann (two-time winner, one “All Stars” win)
Yes Duffy (one-time winner, one “All Stars” win)

The global MVPs include:

Ben Driebergen (“The Challenge: USA”)
Danny McCray ( “The Challenge: USA” winner )
Justine Ndiba (“The Challenge: USA”)
Sarah Lacina (“The Challenge: USA” winner)
Emily Seebohm (“The Challenge: Australia”)
Grant Crapp (“The Challenge: Australia”)
Kiki Morris (“The Challenge: Australia” winner)
Troy Cullen (“The Challenge: Australia” winner)

TJ Lavin, Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.) and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe (Argentina) are set to host.

Cast members from “The Challenge: Argentina” and “The Challenge: UK” will be announced at a later date following the end of each of those seasons. While both “USA” and “Australia” seasons are available to stream on Paramount+, “UK” will be available in the U.S and Canada on Feb. 25, with “Argentina” available on April 5.

Watch a first look here:

