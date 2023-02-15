Open in App
Naples, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Burglars Leave Trail of Destruction and Steal $10K Safe in Home Break-In

By Rob Garguilo,

8 days ago
Collier County, FL - Three individuals broke into a Naples home and caused damage to the home's stairs, drywall, and wooden floors while attempting to steal a 5-foot-tall safe.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible burglary and stolen vehicle report on Sunday.

Officials contacted the homeowner, who was away on vacation, to describe the items contained in the stolen safe, including money, poker chips, a bitcoin ledger, checkbooks, and a pistol.

After officials received a call regarding noise coming from a parking lot, deputies discovered three individuals attempting to open a large safe.

Police arrested 32-year-old Marcell Leeryan Beltran and 46-year-old Gabriel Forehand.

The third suspect fled the scene and has yet to be arrested.

Investigators say the safe was halfway open, and upon opening it, deputies found the items that the homeowner had described.

Forehand was found with several checks in his pocket with the owner's signature, 14 Adderall pills and a Taser.

Beltran is charged with one count of burglary and one count of grand theft of more than $10,000, while Forehand faces charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an LEO, and possession of an electric weapon by a convicted felon.

