Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

Free dental screenings offered for Indiana children

By Grace Whaley,

8 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A statewide program offers free dental screenings for Indiana children during the month of February.

Participating providers are giving free dental screenings, preventive and restorative care, or education.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, over 4 in 10 children have tooth decay by the time they enter kindergarten.

There are several providers offering free services in the Wabash Valley. Click here for more information.

