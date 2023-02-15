Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Indianapolis man faces federal charges for lying about postal worker robbery

By Jacob Burbrink,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEU3t_0koJFrrw00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces federal charges after investigators say he lied about an armed robbery of a postal worker.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said the charges come after an investigation into the April 1, 2022 armed robbery of a postal worker. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Reisner Street on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

‘Bold’ and ‘brazen’ burglar sentenced to 14 years in Morgan County crime spree

The office said 24-year-old Carl Davis povided the name of a man he claimed was the robber, saying the man confessed to committing the robbery. However, Davis never witnessed the robbery and the person who Davis claimed was responsible never confessed to Davis.

Davis now faces a charge of making false statements, punishable with up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release by the U.S. Probation Office.

As of the time of this report, the robbery remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Motion reveals prosecutor’s reasons for sealing court documents in Delphi murder case
Delphi, IN1 day ago
Indiana Senate committee advances bill that would ban gender transitioning procedures for anyone under 18
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Jim Bob Cooter returns to Colts as offensive coordinator
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
IMPD: 2 armed men arrested at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN21 hours ago
4-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by bullets fired into Airbnb
Indianapolis, IN21 hours ago
1 shot inside gas station on city’s southeast side; 1 arrested
Indianapolis, IN21 hours ago
Bloomfield 63, Bloomington South 62
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Roads reopened after camper fire in Brazil
Brazil, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis women-owned brewery gets recognized by Yelp
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Slater signs with RHIT
Brazil, IN1 day ago
Keeping up with changes on Colts’ coaching staff no simple task
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy