Indianapolis man faces federal charges for lying about postal worker robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces federal charges after investigators say he lied about an armed robbery of a postal worker.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said the charges come after an investigation into the April 1, 2022 armed robbery of a postal worker. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Reisner Street on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

The office said 24-year-old Carl Davis povided the name of a man he claimed was the robber, saying the man confessed to committing the robbery. However, Davis never witnessed the robbery and the person who Davis claimed was responsible never confessed to Davis.

Davis now faces a charge of making false statements, punishable with up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release by the U.S. Probation Office.

As of the time of this report, the robbery remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.