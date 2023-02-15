Open in App
Evansville, IN
WTWO/WAWV

University of Evansville releases statement on “racial incident”

By Jana Garrett,

8 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) released a statement in response to reports of a racial incident that happened during a party off-campus.

UE says it was made aware of an incident they did not elaborate on and as a result swiftly took action. UE says it’s already conducted an “intial intake” with several parties involved, and is actively cooperating with investigators to resolve the issue.

The university says it has taken further specific actions to ensure that the campus environment remains free from racism. Officials say however, confidentiality is crucial in these matters and due to federal privacy laws the university can’t provide much more information beyond what has already been shared.

The full statement can be seen below:

On Feb. 4, the University of Evansville was made aware of reported racial incidents that occurred during an off-campus party. Upon learning of the recent incidents, UE swiftly took action. We immediately implemented our internal processes and continue to do so as promptly as possible and within our scope of authority.

We have already conducted an initial intake with several of the parties involved. At this time, we are actively engaging investigators to resolve the situation in coordination with our Harassment & Discrimination Policy .

The University has taken further specific actions to ensure that our campus environment remains free from racism. However, confidentiality is crucial in these matters and is required by federal law to ensure the privacy and protection of the individuals involved. Consequently, the amount of information we can provide is limited.

We remain committed to creating an environment that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion as a fundamental component of our campus community.

University of Evansville spokepserson
