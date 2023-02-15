Open in App
Morgan County, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Bold’ and ‘brazen’ burglar sentenced to 14 years in Morgan County crime spree

By Matt Adams,

8 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A judge sentenced a “brazen” Morgan County burglar to 14 years in prison.

Colton Hall, 26, learned his sentence Monday following an August 2021 crime spree that targeted four homes in Morgan County.

According to court records, Hall pleaded guilty to burglary with a deadly weapon. Several other charges, including auto theft, residential entry and an additional burglary count, were dismissed as part of plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 14 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and ordered to pay more than $1,100 in restitution. He was also given a habitual offender enhancement.

Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office called Hall “bold” and “brazen” in carrying out his crimes, entering homes with a shotgun.

In some of the cases, the homeowners were there when it happened. One man heard his garage door close and thought his son had returned home; instead, he glimpsed Hall in the doorway.

Hall left in a hurry, and the homeowner chased after him, unsuccessful in capturing a photo of his license plate.

In another case, surveillance video showed Hall walking past someone who was asleep in a recliner.

Deputies eventually took Hall into custody after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

