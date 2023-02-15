Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Charges dismissed for NewsNation reporter in East Palestine

By Cris BelleCeleste Houmard,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfq9D_0koJFMwl00

*Attached video: NewsNation reporter arrested at DeWine’s news conference

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – The criminal charges filed against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert have been dismissed, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

Lambert had been reporting on the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals , a story that has sparked questions about potential threats to the environment and health of residents.

See where Allegiant flights from CAK are now headed

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was speaking in the gymnasium during a press conference on February 8 when Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

He was told by law enforcement personnel at the news conference to be quiet because DeWine had started speaking. Lambert finished the live report but was then asked to leave by authorities, who tried to forcibly remove him from the event.

A statement from the East Palestine Police Department says officers attempted to “deescalate the situation” by asking Lambert to step outside. Lambert refused, saying he was doing his job and wanted to listen to what DeWine had to say.

Video below shows an overhead angle of the incident that took place in a school gym while DeWine was speaking on one end of the large room and Lambert, in a live shot, on the other end.

The statement says Lambert was taken to the ground during a struggle “in an effort to maintain control” of Lambert and “while preventing injury to the involved parties.”

“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence,” Yost said in a press release. “While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

‘Back to the Land’: Cavaliers sign Danny Green

Yost added that tensions were running high in the days following the derailment and that local officials appeared to be following the lead of the National Guard.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

Lambert was charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
East Palestine: Federal investigators to discuss findings on derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
East Palestine residents worry about becoming ‘political pawn’ as visits continue
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
What Trump said in East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parents of KSU student killed in hit-skip want stiffer charges
Kent, OH22 hours ago
Drones, K9s used in search for missing woman
Green, OH3 hours ago
Driver charged with killing Kent State student
Kent, OH1 day ago
Explosives found in Summit County home
Green, OH2 days ago
Plane carrying workers headed to Oakwood Village plant crashes in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR20 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL19 hours ago
Buttigieg to travel to East Palestine on Thursday amid criticism Biden administration isn’t doing enough
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
1 person killed in Oakwood Village factory explosion, medical examiner confirms
Bedford, OH3 days ago
Watch: Trump stops at McDonald’s during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH22 hours ago
Suspect who stole Slim Jims at gunpoint later caught with guns, drugs
Akron, OH3 days ago
Video shows moment of explosion in Oakwood Village manufacturing plant fire
Broadview Heights, OH2 days ago
Biden says train company ‘should clean it up’ in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
‘Something just blew’: 911 calls reveal terrifying moments after Oakwood Village explosion
Bedford, OH1 day ago
Report: Private college in Ohio most expensive in US
Gambier, OH1 day ago
U.S. spy balloons in Northeast Ohio? What to know
Akron, OH2 days ago
Report released on derailment investigation; USDOT to assess railroad safety
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Amazon makes big delivery in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
WATCH: How water is being tested in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Why Giant Eagle is removing some of its bottled water from shelves
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Winner claims $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Lebanon, ME1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy