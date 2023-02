kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10 a.m.] Traffic on 101 Backing Up by Hwy 36 Exit After Crash By Kym Kemp, 8 days ago

By Kym Kemp, 8 days ago

At about 7:45 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy discovered a vehicle crashed into the guardrail on southbound Hwy 101 just south of the Hwy ...