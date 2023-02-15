Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Charges against NewsNation reporter are dropped

By Cassie BuchmanTyler Wornell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9deK_0koJDPQ800

( NewsNation ) — Charges against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert have been dismissed, the Ohio attorney general said Wednesday.

“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. “The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

Lambert was giving a live report on a news conference about the Ohio train derailment during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” when he was told by law enforcement personnel to be quiet because Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was speaking.

Though he finished the live report, Lambert was then asked to leave by authorities, who forcibly removed him from the event. The charges Lambert had been facing were resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to a news release.

In a statement on Twitter, Lambert thanked DeWine, Yost, NewsNation and its parent company, Nexstar Media Group, and others who worked to secure his release and the eventual dismissal of his charges. Lambert also expressed gratitude to those who supported him during what he called an “unjust and illegal arrest.”

“I’m still processing what was a traumatic event for me, in the context of a time where we are hyper-aware of how frequently some police interactions with people of color can end in much worse circumstances,” he said. “That is not lost on me.”

At the same time, Lambert said, as a journalist, he has “great respect” for officers who do their jobs with “integrity, civil rights, justice and safety at the core of their mission.

“I am doing alright. And I will be OK. I will also continue to do my job without fear or favor in service of the public,” he said. “I also hope what happened to me shines further attention on the people of East Palestine, who rightly have questions about their safety in light of an environmental hazard.”

Asked about Lambert’s charges being dropped Wednesday, DeWine reiterated that he feels that it “was a mistake” to stop him.

At the time of his arrest, Lambert was reporting on the derailment of a train in East Palestine. About 50 freight cars, including 10 with hazardous materials, derailed in the small town on Feb. 3. Officials said to prevent a larger explosion, they needed to burn vinyl chloride that was found inside five tanker cars.

No injuries to the crew, residents or first responders were reported due to the train derailment, though some have complained of smelling chlorine or smoke or having headaches.

Ohio Train Derailment: What is vinyl chloride?

Environmental concerns have also abounded, as residents have noticed dead fish in local streams as well as other deceased animals.

In his statement, Yost said tensions were running high after the train derailment, and local officials apparently followed the National Guard’s lead.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

Lambert’s attorney, Youngstown lawyer Frank L. Cassese, said in a statement that the entire situation should have been avoided, but they are “pleased with the swift action” taken by Yost.

“I commend the attorney general and his office for having the courage to dispense justice and exonerate Mr. Lambert of any wrongdoing,” Cassese said.

Lambert will be on “Dan Abrams Live ,” which starts at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, Wednesday. To find out how to watch him, click here.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
48 arrested, 8 minors rescued in San Diego human trafficking bust
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Mardi Gras theft ring busted, several arrests and phone recoveries made
Tickfaw, LA1 day ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN3 hours ago
Germantown’s Booker Named Miss 6A Basketball
Germantown, WI1 day ago
Emotional plea from parents of teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Ridgeland Wingstop employee, customer arrested after fight at restaurant
Ridgeland, MS2 days ago
What we know about Roberta Laundrie’s letter to Brian Laundrie
Venice, FL22 hours ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS2 hours ago
One arrested after bomb threat at Vicksburg Walmart
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
61-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS2 hours ago
Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo to take place in July
Jackson, MS21 hours ago
William “Polo” Edwards makes court appearance
Clinton, MS2 days ago
12-year-old Louisville girl dies after being hit by SUV
Louisville, MS22 hours ago
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 4-year-old Jackson boy
Jackson, MS21 hours ago
Man accused of breaking into Jones County home about to be listed for sale
Laurel, MS1 day ago
One killed, one injured in shooting on Savanna Street
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Mississippi
Hattiesburg, MS23 hours ago
Remains of missing Auburn University student ID’d 47 years after his car was found
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Lafayette man arrested after striking 3 pedestrians, running 1 over
Lafayette, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy