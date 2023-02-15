Open in App
WOOD TV8

People in custody after hit-and-run near Walker school

By Anna Skog,

8 days ago

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — People were taken into custody near a Walker school Wednesday morning following a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle, police said.

The hit-and-run crash happened near the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science located near Leonard Street and Wilson Avenue in Walker, Walker police said . Officers responded to collect evidence and confirmed that a vehicle that was involved had been stolen nearby but not in the city of Walker.

People who were possibly involved in the crash were found outside the WMAES campus during drop off hours and taken into custody without incident, according to officers. Police said those people did not get into the school and there was never a specific threat to the school, staff or students because staff members turned them away at the “secured vestibule.”

Out of caution, WMAES went on lockdown, followed all safety protocols and dismissed early so police could investigate.

Police did not say how many people were taken into custody.

