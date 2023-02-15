Road conditions in Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Slick and icy roads, plus blowing snow across Southern Colorado are causing difficult driving conditions as FOX21 Storm Team’s Ashley Nanfria reports on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15.

“It is not fun on roads, very slick, very snow packed this morning,” said Ashley.

Give yourself extra time today for your commute. The snow is light and fluffy so there will not be any problems brushing off your car, but roads are slick, so drive only if you have to and take it slower than you usually do.

