Michigan State shooting: Collier County woman identified among critically injured victims

An Immokalee student, a "leader in her community and beyond," has been identified as one of the injured victims in Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Selena Huapilla-Perez organized a GoFundMe for her sister, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, 21, who was among five students shot who remained in critical condition Wednesday. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/funds-for-the-family-of-guadalupe-huapillaperez.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $240,000 from 6,100 donors through early Wednesday afternoon, far exceeding the goal of $50,000. Those who donated left messages such as "We’re all Spartans. We’re all family" and "She was one of our regulars at Starbucks, always so sweet and genuine. Praying she recovers and praying for her family as well. Spartan strong."

"While we are happy that Lupe remains with us, we are devastated by the violence that has impacted so many," Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote in the GoFundMe. "This unfortunately includes our family."

Weapons in schools: 'Students should never have to worry about their safety': Weapons found in schools on rise

Kidnapper on the run: Fort Myers kidnapper, on verge of learning verdict, flees courtroom, state attorney says

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez is a junior majoring in hospitality business, as well as a student in the Michigan State University College Assistance Migrant Program (or CAMP), according to the fundraiser. The CAMP program began in 2000, and for years Immokalee students venture north to East Lansing to receive their college education.

"She is a leader in the community and beyond," Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote. "Lupe is incredibly hard-working, focused, and ambitious, choosing a career path that's never been explored in our family."

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez served as the 2020 Immokalee High School's class president.

Chadwick Oliver, spokesperson for Collier County Public Schools, said Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez was one of the student speakers during the 2020 virtual commencement ceremony.

In 2020, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez said she tried to plan a parade herself, but she didn't have enough resources to pull it off.

"Both Lupita and Selena excelled at Immokalee High and went on to college through Michigan State University’s College Assistance Migrant Program," Oliver wrote.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez is also an advocate for those around her, her sister said.

"She's always one to stand up for our community and speak out for those marginalized voices like our own," Selena Huapilla-Perez said.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez has held previous internships with Taste of Immokalee and Hyatt Hotels.

A spokesperson for Taste of Immokalee declined comment Wednesday afternoon. Hyatt Hotels couldn't be reached before publication.

As a migrant family from Southwest Florida, they immediately traveled to Michigan to be with Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, Selena Huapilla-Perez said.

Clara Calderon , principal at Immokalee High School, wrote in a statement that the school has a large number of migrant students in the program.

Three dead, five wounded in shooting at Michigan State University, suspect found dead

"I was able to speak with her sister yesterday and was advised that Lupita had undergone several operations and is currently in stable condition," Calderon wrote.

"She is a long way from returning to us as she was," Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote. "Being away from home, our family will be unable to work while monthly bills will continue to mount."

Selena Huapilla-Perez said the process for a full recovery will take "months of care and subsequent rehabilitation."

The mass shooting left three MSU students dead in addition to the five wounded. Killed were junior Alexandria Verner, junior Arielle Diamond Anderson and sophomore Brian Fraser.

GoFundMe is a for-profit crowdfunding platform, helping charities and people in need raise funds, even in small amounts. GoFundMe campaigns are free to set up and the company charges transaction fees — 30 cents plus 2.9% of the donation — which are automatically deducted from each contribution.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Michigan State shooting: Collier County woman identified among critically injured victims