A gas leak Wednesday morning shutdown traffic on an Upstate road. The Spartanburg City Fire Department responded around 2:30 AM after a gas line was hit in the area of South Pine Street near Country Club Road.

The repair effort caused a blockage of both inbound and outbound traffic in the area. The Spartanburg Police Department says the road is expected to be re-opened around 1 PM Wednesday.

As of the time of this report, no further information has been released.