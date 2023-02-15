Change location
See more from this location?
Georgia State
themountvernongrapevine.com
Biden-Harris Administration Provides $262 Million to Improve Access to Jobs, Health Care and Infrastructure Across the Rural Partners Network
By Roxie Bell,8 days ago
By Roxie Bell,8 days ago
The funding will help people living in historically underserved communities in 9 states and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0