Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
New Haven Independent

Blood-Disease Breakthrough Tested In New Haven

By Paul Bass,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJYY5_0koJAUei00
Company founder Yael Porat; New Haven trial chief Edouard Aboian.

A nonagenarian is waiting in New Haven for three five-milliliter syringes to arrive from overseas — and help her walk outside the house again and avoid having a limb amputated.

The syringes contain her own white blood cells, ​“cleaned” and ​“retrained.”

The woman is the first New Haven participant in an international clinical study of a newly discovered treatment for a condition called Critical Limb Ischemia. The severe condition blocks arteries and thus reduces blood flow, making it too painful for people to walk more than two or four feet at a time. An estimated 150,000 Americans a year with the disease are at risk of having a limb amputated.

Yale New Haven is one of three U.S. hospitals taking part in the $16 million global study conducted by the company developing the treatment, Israel-based BioGenCell. The other two U.S. hospitals are at John Hopkins and the University of California San Francisco. Trials are also taking place in Europe and in Israel.

The New Haven women is the first of up to 15 who may eventually take place in the New Haven study, which is overseen by a YNHH’s Edouard Aboian.

The woman’s blood was drawn Monday and flown overnight to Israel, where BioGenCell will ​“clean” it, said company founder and CEO Yael Porat, a biotech researcher who discovered and developed the therapy.

“We just wash the white blood cells, and then we take subpopulations of the white cells. One subpopulation is our immune cells. We use our immune cells to direct and to actually ​‘teach’ other cells that are much younger and still exist in the blood,” Porat said Tuesday over Zoom from her office in Netanya, Israel, in a conversation on WNHH FM’s ​“Dateline New Haven” program.

The repurposed cells will now be flown back to New Haven, where they will be injected into the patient’s leg muscle over about 10 minutes. The hope is that they will then ​“encourage the generation of new, healthy blood vessels” and ​“regenerate blood flow” to promote healing.

Participants like the New Haven woman will then be monitored for a year to see if, as hoped, she gradually feels less pain and is able to walk again more than a few feet at a time.

Click on the above video to watch the full interview with BioGenCell CEO Yael Porat on WNHH FM’s Dateline New Haven.” Click here to subscribe to Dateline New Haven” and here to subscribe to other WNHH FM podcasts.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Yale New Haven study can call 203 – 785-2561 or 203 – 737-2481.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT newsLocal New Haven, CT
Doc Reveals The New Haven HBCU That Could Have Been
New Haven, CT7 hours ago
Yale Chemical Safety Building Plan Advances
New Haven, CT7 hours ago
Animals pulled from New Haven Animal Shelter amid investigation
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Medical board: Enfield doctor failed to diagnose and treat cancer patient who died
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Connecticut orthopedic surgeon fined, reprimanded for operating on wrong hip
Hamden, CT1 day ago
Bristol police halting donations on fund for fallen officers
Bristol, CT1 day ago
The Word On County Street: Greg Weighs His Next Move
Meriden, CT2 days ago
Judge fines New Haven megalandlord another $1,500
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Hill Properties Sold For 194-Apt Plan
New Haven, CT6 hours ago
Alders Walk, Knock For Fair Haven’s Future
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Connecticut's forbidden school for Black girls
Canterbury, CT1 day ago
Cops Counter TikTok With Wheel Locks
New Haven, CT2 days ago
22-year-old in critical condition after New Haven shooting
New Haven, CT1 day ago
3 people hospitalized after car hits supermarket in New Haven
New Haven, CT3 days ago
New Haven police release additional video in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Plenty Of Paczkis Punished During Ansonia's Annual Eating Event
Ansonia, CT2 days ago
Looking for a job? Stop & Shop wants to fill 700 positions in Connecticut
New Haven, CT2 days ago
In some CT suburbs, students aren’t interested in mandated Black & Latino course
Stamford, CT4 days ago
GoFundMe started for Springfield woman killed in I-91 hit-and-run
Springfield, MA1 day ago
$40M Fraud: New Canaan Insurance Firm Owner Admits To Scam, Could Face Decades In Prison
New Canaan, CT2 days ago
Connecticut man convicted of killing two New York men in southeastern Massachusetts motel has parole request denied
Hartford, CT4 days ago
250 Calls Later, Crisis Team Continues
New Haven, CT6 days ago
Resident says Bristol has bottle problem
Bristol, CT4 days ago
$50K reward offered for information leading to arrest in cold-case killing of Naugatuck woman
Naugatuck, CT1 day ago
Connecticut residents find "sooty" matter on parked cars
East Hampton, CT5 days ago
Busy Roadway in New Haven Reopens Following Shooting
New Haven, CT4 days ago
Bill looks to cap shore parking fees for non-beach-town residents in Connecticut
Old Lyme, CT5 days ago
Arrest Made in Undercover Online Text Messaging Investigation in East Haven
East Haven, CT2 days ago
What is this ash-like substance on Connecticut cars?
Brookfield, CT6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy