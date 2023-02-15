Ole Miss Releases Jersey Numbers For New Transfers

The Rebels have some new faces on the roster this season, and they now have their jersey numbers.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Portal King of Ole Miss struck again this offseason, and the Rebels released the new jersey numbers for their football transfers on Tuesday.

Ole Miss released a tweet with the new numbers on Tuesday afternoon, and a list can be found below.

Joshua Harris (DT) – 0

Spencer Sanders (QB) – 3

John Saunders, Jr. (CB) – 5

Zamari Walton (CB) – 6

Walker Howard (QB) – 7

Monty Montgomery (LB) – 8

Tre Harris (WR) – 9

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (LB) – 11

Chris Marshall (WR) – 12

Caden Davis (K) – 41

Quincy McGee (OL) – 67

Victor Curne (OL) – 77

Caden Prieskorn (TE) – 86

Of note in the quarterback battle for Ole Miss, Spencer Sanders will keep his No. 3 jersey, and Walker Howard will take Luke Altmyer's former number of 7. These two will likely battle with incumbent starter Jaxson Dart for the starting role beginning this spring, and the competition could move into the fall.

These new jerseys will be on display for the Rebels during spring practice and at the annual Grove Bowl spring game. That scrimmage will take place on April 15 with a 2 p.m. CT start.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

