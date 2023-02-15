Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
2 SD brothers sentenced in 2019 kidnapping, torturing case

By Kullyn Meffert,

8 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Oglala men are heading to federal prison after being convicted of kidnapping and domestic violence charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Jesse Sierra and his brother, 38-year-old Dustin Sierra, went to the victim’s work in July 2019, and convinced her to leave with them.

As Dustin began driving them to the Pine Ridge Reservation, Jesse choked her unconscious.

From the 13th to the 17th, he would take her to different places on the reservation and would physically and sexually assault her.

Dustin Sierra then drove them to a hotel in Chadron, Nebraska. Jesse Sierra would then hide the victim at a motel in Crawford before dropping her off at a hospital in Chadron.

Jesse Sierra will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Dustin Sierra will spend 10 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release.

