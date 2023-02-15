Candidates line up for Pasco city elections

The line up of municipal candidates in Zephyrhills, New Port Richey and Port Richey were set this week for the April 11 city elections. Dade City, San Antonio and St. Leo will not have elections this year. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Voters in three of Pasco’s six cities will have some choices to make on Election Day April 11 as candidates this week qualified for city and town councils.

Each of the municipalities with elections will choose a mayor from among three choices and Zephyrhills will also be elect a city council member with a choice between the sitting council member and a former city manager.

In Zephyrhills, the three candidates running for mayor are Melonie Bahr Monson, Nicholas Deford and Martin H. Harm. Mayor Gene Whitfield did not seek reelection.

Also in Zephyrhills, Seat Two on the City Council is on the ballot and the candidates are incumbent W. Alan Knight and challenger Steve Spina, who previously served as Zephyrhills city manager. All council seats are voted on city-wide.

There are also eight proposed amendments of the Zephyrhills city charter on the ballot. Those include potential changes to the term of the mayor and council members from the current three-year terms to four years and other tweaking of election procedures and financial reporting requirements.

In New Port Richey, Mayor Rob Marlowe must vacate the office after nine years due to term limits. There are three candidates who are seeking the position. They are Kate M. Connolly, former city council member Chopper Davis and Wayne L. Scott. The term for New Port Richey mayor is three years.

In Port Richey, Mayor Scott Tremblay is seeking another term. He is challenged by John Eric Hoover and Robert A. Hubbard. Terms in Port Richey are three years.

Dade City has no elections this year and in both of Pasco’s smallest municipalities, San Antonio and St. Leo, there will also be no need for an election because the same number of candidates qualified as there were seats available.

In the town of St. Leo, incumbents Vincent M. D’Ambrosio in Seat 2 and Curtis Dwyer in Seat 4 each won reelection to another two-year term because no one challenged them for the citywide positions. In San Antonio, incumbent Mark B. Anderson won another two-year term without opposition and Kevin Damic won the seat previously held by Maximilian D’Water who did not seek another term.