Search on for ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ of Crowley on felony theft charges

By Lindsey DucharmeDionne Johnson,

7 days ago

RAYNE, La. ( KLFY ) – Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers need the public’s help locating a Crowley woman wanted for felony theft.

Mary Tyler Davis, 55 who is also known as Mary Tyler Moore, according to police, is 5 ft. 7 in., and 240 pounds.

She has brown eyes and grey hair that could be dyed, police said.

Her last known address is 200 Kathy Meadows Lane in Crowley.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the tips line at 337-789-TIPS. (8477)

Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to her arrest.

