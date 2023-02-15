Kim Kardashian Reveals Sweet Valentine’s Day Gift from Son Psalm: See Photo

Shutterstock (1); Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram (2)

His Valentine! Kim Kardashian showed off a sweet Valentine’s Day gift that her youngest son, Psalm West, gave her.

The Kardashians star, 42, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 14, to share a snapshot of the gift, which included a pink rose, a pink card with an eye design and a red heart-shaped card with the words “I love you Mom Psalm” written across the front.

She let the gift from Psalm, 3, speak for itself by sharing the post without a caption.

In addition to Psalm, Kim shares kids North, Saint and Chicago with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, in February 2021 ​after seven years of marriage. They were declared legally single in March 2022 and their divorce was later finalized in November 2022.

Kim posted Psalm’s thoughtful gift just one day after she shared sketches that North, 9, drew of her family members via her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 13.

North showed off her impressive drawing skills with pictures of Kris Jenner and Psalm, while the Skims founder also shared a professional-like painting that her eldest child created.

While many fans were impressed with her artistic abilities, the portraits are not the first time Kim has uploaded North’s artwork for her social media followers to see.

In February 2021, the Hulu star shared a beautiful landscape painting that North had previously done. The painting was so impressive that several fans accused Kim of lying that North, who was ​6 years old at the time, was already that talented of an artist.

Amid the speculation, a young girl who claimed to be the daughter of North’s art teacher insisted that Kim was telling the truth about North’s quality of work.

“She taught North how to paint the same [painting] just two weeks ago,” the girl said at the time while sharing examples of what her mom teaches. “She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes through her classes goes through this exact painting when they’re starting out.”

Later that month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed some of North’s artwork, including the painting in question, while giving a house tour for Vogue.

“The first object of my affection is my daughter North’s paintings and drawings,” the mother of four said as she pointed out her daughter’s pieces. “She’s a really, really good artist and she loves to paint.”