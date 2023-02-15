City of Durango to Offer Reusable Bags

The city of Durango is offering free reusable bags so you can save an extra 10 cents at the grocery store. United Airlines plans to bring a larger carrier to Durango and Soil Community Gardens will have plots available for rent this summer. You're watching the Local News Network brought to you by 2180 Lighting and Design Studio and Krogers Ace Hardware. I'm Wendy Graham Settle. Colorado's 10 cents bag fee has been in effect since January 1st with some local stores either doing away with plastic and single use bags completely and others adding an extra step for checkout. While many stores offer reusable bags for purchase, the city of Durango is offering free reusable bags for city residents. The city and several community nonprofits will offer two reusable bags per person to encourage locals to use reusable bags. Pick up bags from City Hall, Durango Transit Center, Durango Public Library, LA Plata Family Center's Coalition, the Women's Resource Center, or Manna Soup Kitchen. It is highly advised to call ahead to confirm hours and waiting times. The Durango's Farmer's Market will offer reusable bags during its 2023 season and Visit Durango is working on developing a reusable bag system for visitors. Not all stores have to charge the 10 cent fee under the Colorado Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, but the goal is to reduce the overall waste of single use bags and overall consumption of plastic and paper. The City of Durango has created a webpage to better explain which businesses and organizations are impacted by the Colorado Plastic Pollution Act and updated information for available reusable bags. Some flights out of Durango La Plata County Airport are about to get just a bit larger. United Airlines has announced it will begin flying an Airbus 319 between Durango and Denver in May. The Airbus will be the largest commercial aircraft serving Durango with seating for up to 126 passengers. It will supplement United's other regional aircraft, flying one of the five daily routes between Durango and Denver. Aviation Director Tony Vicari noted that the use of the Airbus highlights the importance of the Durango to Denver service and the continuing demand for air service in the southwest. United Airlines carries approximately half of all travelers at Durango Regional Airport and carried approximately 179,000 passengers in 2022. Soil Outdoor Learning Lab will have Garden Bed rentals available later this month through the Durango Parks and Recreation website. Keep an eye out to reserve a four foot by 12 foot ready to plant garden bed complete with automated irrigation. Soil Community Garden broke ground in the fall of 2022 and is currently in phase one of its development. Soil aims to create an outdoor learning lab rooted in community engagement, educational, and economic opportunity, multi-generational collaboration, cultural and ecological stewardship, and healthy living practices. Learn more and find information about these stories and more at durangolocal.news. Thank you for watching this edition of the Local News Roundup. I'm Wendy Graham Settle.

