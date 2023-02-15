Habitat for Humanity Reopens Applications

Tracy Rose Habitat for Humanity has reopened applications for this year's home program. Farmington Museum has a new large exhibit on loan from the Australian Museum. Tyrannosaurus Meet The Family, and come enjoy a tasty meal and fun music from the Caliente Chorus, at their Broadway Brunch Fundraiser. You're watching the Local News Network brought to you by CMIT Solutions and the Big Idea Makerspace, at San Juan College. I'm Hailey Upsall. Trace reuse habitat for Humanity has reopened applications as none of last year's applications met the qualifications for the program. Typically, at this time of year, Habitat for Humanity is starting to make plans to break ground on a new home for a family. But without knowing what the prospective family's needs are, the start of construction may be delayed. However, the other philanthropic work of Habitat for Humanity is in full force, and there is a wait list for the home improvement works. Habitat for Humanity offers the new application opening has no current deadline, and applicants must be able to demonstrate that their current housing is an adequate. That they have lived in San Juan County for at least a year and that their total income does not exceed $30,280 for a family of four, and that each adult member of the household is willing to put in 200 hours of sweat equity on the construction of the home. Among other things, Tress Rios, Habitat for Humanity is looking forward for continuing its work within San Juan County and despite the current delay, already has plans to expand its home offerings for next year. Farmington Museum welcomes a rather large new exhibit Tyrannosaurus Meet The Family that arrived on February 6th. Learn about the members of the Tyrannosaurus family. See skeletons and full size skulls until April 26. The exhibit is on loan from the Australian Museum, and you can download the Australian Museum's Tyrannosaurus app to get started on your journey. Even before arriving in the parking lot, a fragmented museum. Come listen to some classic Broadway favorites with a delectable lunch to support the Caliente Community Chorus at Piedra Vista High School on February 18th. Caliente Chorus, the all volunteer non audition community choir will serenade with music from Peter Pan, Gypsy, The Greatest Showman, and more. Tickets are $20 and there will be a silent auction to support the Caliente Scholarship Fund. Learn more and find information about these stories and more at farmingtonlocal.news Thank you for watching this edition of the local news roundup. I'm Hailey Opsal.

