Mark your calendars: Picking the top Central Mass. hockey games of the week

As the 2022-23 regular season comes to a close, here are a few games on tap that should draw the attention of fans as well as some openers for the CMADA playoffs.

Littleton at Gardner

4 p.m. Wednesday

Gardner (10-7) is in the midst of a five-game winning streak and would like to end the regular season with another victory when they host Littleton (11-6) at Veteran’s Arena. It should be a packed house as both teams close out the season.

Grafton at St. Paul

7:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Gators (15-2) will attempt to end the regular season with their eighth consecutive win as they visit St. Paul (11-5-1) at Navin Rink in Marlborough. Grafton senior captain Keegan Gilmore scored the game-winning goal en route to a 3-2 win over Northbridge Monday at New England Sports Center. The Knights are coming off a 5-3 win over St. Bernard’s. Evan Kondylis, Evan Waden, Cameron Joinville, Aidan Boyce and Curtis Patrick scored for the Knights.

Marlborough at Auburn

3 p.m. Thursday

The Panthers (11-4-2) have won three straight games and look to close out the regular season on a high note against Auburn (11-6) at Horgan Rink. In the previous three games, Marlborough defeated Hopedale, Minnechaug and Groton-Dunstable. The Rockets have won six of their last seven games, including a 3-2 win over Algonquin Saturday at Horgan as Auburn honored the 50th anniversary of its 1972-73 Massachusetts State Championship team.

Fitchburg at Hopedale

5 p.m. Saturday

The second-seeded Blue Raiders will host the seventh-seeded Red Raiders at Blackstone Valley IcePlex to drop the puck on the CMADA Class B quarterfinals. It's the first meeting of the two teams, and Fitchburg came into the week with five wins in its last seven games. Sam Jaramillo (10 goals, 20 assists), Cody Berkio (12 goals, 15 assists) and Colin Hines (14 goals, 11 assists) should be tough for Hopedale to keep in check. Hopedale comes into the week scuffling with two wins in the last six games heading into a tough matchup against Algonquin on Wednesday, but a playoff win should give them a big boost. Brady Butler (14 goals, 11 assists) and Jake Frohn (6 goals, 15 assists) have been solid for the Blue Raider attack.

Wachusett at Westborough

5:30 p.m. Saturday

The sixth-seeded Mountaineers will square off with the No. 3 Rangers at NorthStar to start the CMADA Class A quarterfinals. Westborough heads into the week on a four-game losing streak after the Rangers had posted six straight wins. Westborough will look to Braden Duggan (17 goals, 2 assists) for scoring, while Max Aires (4 goals, 14 assists) and Teddy Miller (5 goals, 11 assists) have also been solid ahead of goalie Will Yearick (2.21 GAA). The Mountaineers have won five of six heading into the postseason and boast a stellar scoring group of Dennis Jardine (14 goals, 16 assists), Parker Meyer (7 goals, 13 assists) and Jason Flaherty (10 goals, 6 assists), while goalie Casey Dmochowski (2.37 GAA) has been stellar.