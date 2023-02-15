Ansu Fati 'wants to stay and fight for starting role at Barcelona as he dismisses United interest'

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati has reportedly shut down interest from clubs such as Manchester United and is fully focused on fighting for a starting role at the Nou Camp.

Fati failed to feature in a game for the first time when his side beat Villarreal on Sunday, prompting some to raise questions about his future.

There have been reports that agent Jorge Mendes is sounding out clubs for Fati as he struggles for minutes at Barcelona with United among those keen.

The 20-year-old La Masia product burst onto the scene as a teenager but, after overcoming injury setbacks last season, he's failed to get back into the first-team.

United were previously been linked with Fati under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club could reignite their interest as they look to bolster their strike force.

However, Mundo Deportivo claim the youngster has no interest in leaving Barcelona.

With a contract running until 2027, they report that the forward is only thinking about continuing to help the team and regaining a more key role in the squad.

It's understood that any club interested in Fati would have to pay around £90million for the Catalan outfit to even consider a sale.

He penned a deal deal in 2021 with a hefty release clause worth €1billion (£846m).