This Is Why The Trade Desk Is a Top Holding in My Portfolio

In this video, I will go over The Trade Desk 's (NASDAQ: TTD) fourth-quarter earnings report, which proved again that it is a must-have stock in a long-term investor's portfolio, despite the high valuation. Even in a turbulent advertising environment, the company executes flawlessly.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 14, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 15, 2023.

