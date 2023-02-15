Updates: Nikki Haley looks to lead 'new generation' of GOP, enters 2024 White House race

Former SC governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Hale y started her 2024 presidential campaign at the Charleston Visitor Center Wednesday morning to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger."

She reiterated her resolve to herald in a "new generation" of GOP leadership.

"I have a particular message for my fellow Republicans: we've lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections," Haley said.

Though the GOP cause was right, she said, voters have lost confidence in the party.

"Well that ends today," Haley, 51, said to loud cheers from a crowd of 2,000 supporters.

A daughter of Indian immigrants , Haley is the first female and non-white candidate to join the presidential race.

In her campaign kickoff speech, the Bamberg native said she has always been an underdog. Touting her foreign policy experience at the UN and the "beast of the Southeast" moniker she received as SC Gov., Haley said she was ready to shake up the status quo.

She directly attacked President Joe Biden's leadership in the White House, criticizing his oversight of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and government spending on welfare programs. However, the promise of new Republican leadership also came as as a veiled challenge to her former boss, Donald Trump.

Supporters from all over the country descended upon the visitor center's brick façade. One supporter, Liz Arviv Dobkin, 36, was from Israel and considered herself "a super-fan".

During Haley's tenure as UN ambassador, former President Donald Trump declared the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and planned to move the U.S. Embassy. Members of the UN Security Council banded to draft a resolution to blockade the decision, which was then vetoed by the US.

That meant a lot to Dobkin, who said that it was also her birthday. "I love Nikki Haley!" she said.

Later, she would get Haley's autograph on a placard to commemorate her birthday.

Meanwhile, an hour after Haley kicked off her campaign, Trump's campaign team sent an email titled "the Real Nikki Haley" to denigrate her intention to run. The email drew attention to Haley's statement in 2021 that she would not run for President if Trump was in the race.

The email also used decade-old news clips to criticize her stance on immigration and Democrats.

U.S. Rep Ralph Norman is Haley’s first SC, House endorsement

Perhaps the clearest signal that the GOP is not just Trump's party came from U.S. Rep Ralph Norman, who started as a freshman lawmaker with Haley in the SC Statehouse and spoke in Haley's support.

Norman, who leads the 5th Congressional District in the Upstate spanning Spartanburg and York counties, fashioned Haley as Trump's successor.

He went as far as saying that Trump's candidacy was what the GOP needed at the time in 2016. That Trump reminded Republicans "how to stand boldly for their beliefs and commitment to freedom".

But Haley has all the qualities Trump has, Norman said.

So far, Norman's endorsement is the only South Carolina-based support Haley's garnered. Norman is also Haley's first endorsement from a current US House member.

Big figures like Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and 4th Congressional District Congressman William Timmons have already endorsed Trump and joined his SC leadership team.

What's next for Nikki Haley?

According to a press release, Haley is headed to New Hampshire today for two town hall events.

New Hampshire is an early primary state in the Republican calendar and is home to a significant voting population that identifies as independent. In the past few cycles, most voters in New Hampshire have leaned Republican.

