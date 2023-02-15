Open in App
Florida State
ABC7 Fort Myers

Dickey’s Deep Thoughts: Earthquakes in Florida

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey,

8 days ago

As the devastation of last week’s earthquake in Turkey continues to unfold, I’m sure many of you have been wondering whether or not earthquakes are something we have to worry about here in SWFL.

While earthquakes can occur here, they are extremely rare — and often fairly weak when they do occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UV8dE_0koJ40OW00

Following the theory of plate tectonics, the earth’s outermost layer, or lithosphere, can be broken up into a number of plates. The plates are not locked in place, but rather are moving, slowly relative to each other.

Where two plates come together, tension can build up — which is then released in the form of an earthquake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3mJr_0koJ40OW00

Florida finds itself in the middle of the North American plate, well north of the fault where it meets the Caribbean plate. While seismic activity is fairly common in the Caribbean along that fault, it remains rare here.

In fact, Florida is tied with North Dakota for the least amount of earthquakes of any US state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0el3SP_0koJ40OW00

Turkey, however, is an earthquake hotspot as it lies between multiple plates. In fact, the deadly 7.5 earthquake last week, and the even more intense 7.8 aftershock both occurred along the Anatolian fault.

Making matters worse, this fault is what’s called a ‘strike/slip’ fault, meaning the two plates are sliding past each other in opposite directions. This leads to a massive build up of tension over time — tension that was released in devastating fashion last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jqN9_0koJ40OW00

For more information about earthquakes in Florida, please watch the video above!

