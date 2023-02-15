Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Record warmth, stormy Thursday, winter on Friday

By Ben Gelber,

8 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 4 P.M.

High pressure near the Atlantic Coast will provide sunshine. Gusty southwesterly winds (20-40 mph) and unseasonably warm air will bring record-high temperatures surpassing 70 degrees in the Columbus area.

Winds will diminish this evening as low pressure in southeastern Canada moves away. Clouds will increase overnight, with lows in the upper 40s, and rain will arrive before daybreak north of a warm front.

Low pressure will intensify moving north from the southern Plains to the Midwest Thursday. Showers and embedded storms will roll across Ohio in the morning, with a few downpours.

Additional rounds of showers and a few strong storms are likely later in the day ahead of a cold front that will cross the state in the evening. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s under cloudy skies.

Much colder air returns on Friday, with strong northwesterly winds and a few flurries. Temperatures will moderate considerably over the weekend after a cold start, with sunshine and a southerly flow on the western side of high pressure.

Showers will return on Monday with a frontal system moving in from the west.

Forecast

  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warm. High 72
  • Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain late. Low 47
  • Thursday: Rain, rumbles, breezy. High 63
  • Friday: Cloudy, flurries, blustery, colder. High 33 (28)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (23)
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild High 52 (30)
  • Monday: Showers p.m. High 53 (40)
  • Tuesday: Rain. cooler. High 40 (34)
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High 44 (31)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

