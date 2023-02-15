Open in App
Brunswick, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Aroma Joe’s opening in Brunswick, 20 area shops planned

By Sara Rizzo,

8 days ago

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Aroma Joe’s, a coffee shop chain with locations mainly in New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, is expanding into New York. The company is set to open its first New York shop at 660 Hoosick Road in Brunswick.

Aroma Joe’s is unique in that it’s a fully drive-thru centric concept, said Dave Tucci, COO and Head of Franchise Sales for Aroma Joe’s. There are also no intercoms or headsets; it’s a face-to-face interaction.

“You pull up to the order window. You’re getting a really fun, positive engagement with a barista and then you’ll drive around to the other side of the building and pick-up the order,” said Tucci. “It’s kind of a unique concept to this area.”

Tucci said there will also be a walk-up window if you don’t want to wait in the drive-thru line. Aroma Joe’s is also working to set up mobile ordering for this location.

The Brunswick location is currently under construction with a tentative opening date in May, said Tucci. Aroma Joe’s has a development agreement with the franchisee of this location to open 20 locations in the greater Capital Region over the next 10 years. No specific locations have been picked out yet, said Tucci.

The Aroma Joe’s menu features a variety of coffee drinks, energy drinks, smoothies, hot chocolate, pastries and other breakfast items. You can view the full menu on the Aroma Joe’s website .

