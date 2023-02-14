Open in App
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture

By Jon Shainman,

9 days ago
By next Valentine's Day, the city of Port St. Lucie will be home to the world's largest heart-shaped sculpture.

City leaders and Mattamy Homes held a ground-breaking Tuesday morning on the site where the sculpture will stand.

According to TCPalm , Mattamy Homes is developing a 420-unit age-restricted community in the area and commissioned Filipino-American artist Jefre Figueras Manuel, widely known as JEFRË, for the project.

City leaders and Mattamy Homes break ground Feb. 14, 2023 on the site where the sculpture will stand next year.

"It'll be the world’s largest heart and a symbol of the love we have in the community," Dan Grosswald, president of Mattamy Homes southeast Florida division, said.

The sculpture will rise 73 feet from a 30-foot-diameter pedestal at the intersection of Discovery Way and Village Parkway, creating an instant landmark for the city.

"It is going to be iconic for our city," Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said. "It is something that our citizens have been asking the city council to start working on public art more."

