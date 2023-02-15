Be MKE: Bucks OT win, a Frenchie is obsessed with this actor, where to get good soup

Who we are. Where we go. What we need to know.

Ummm, how about that Bucks win over the Celtics last night in OVERTIME at Fiserv Forum.

That's where I celebrated Valentine's Day. And as a massive Bucks fan, I have no idea how another Feb. 14 will ever compete.

Jrue Holiday was on fire. He had a career-high of eight three pointers, including what would eventually be the game-winner. He racked up a total of 40 points, tying his career-high.

The final score: 131-125. This marked Milwaukee's 11th straight win.

And a "w" over Boston always feels extra great after how the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals turned out.

Let’s talk business

The Brewers say long-term improvements are needed at AmFam Field, and Gov. Tony Evers wants Wisconsin taxpayers to help them out with those. According to Evers' 2023-'25 state budget proposal, state taxpayers would provide $290 million for the upgrades. The agreement will need approval from Republicans in the state Legislature. If Evers' plan works out, the Brewers will agree to stay in Brew City for at least 20 more years.

A Harley-Davidson recently became the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction. But not just any ol' Harley, an extremely rare 1908 Strap Tank. It sold at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas for ... drum roll, please ... $935,000 (after auction fees). So just what makes it so special? Here's what we know.

Johnsonville is now not only the official sausage of the Brewers, but also the "Official Sausage, Hot Dog and Sausage Stick of Summerfest." In addition to this designation, the multi-year sponsorship agreement between Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the producer of the Big Gig, and the Sheboygan Falls-based biz includes a Johnsonville Summerville Space on the grounds with an outdoor patio-like stage area. The deal, which begins this year, comes weeks after Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and Klement's Sausage Co. parted ways.

Out and about

Something Milwaukee apparently can't get enough of? Themed DJ parties. The DJ-led events have been inspired by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Broadway tunes, disco and "Shrek." A handful of this year's will include: "Be Our Guest Disney DJ Night" March 18, Taylor Swift Dance Party April 1 and "Boot Scoot Classic Country DJ Party" April 7 at The Rave. Turner Hall will host "Broadway Rave" Jan. 20, "Gimme Gimme Disco" April 8 and "Haylor Night" Harry Styles v. Taylor Swift March 11. And while themed DJ nights are nothing new, there's been an uptick in their popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beer may rule this city, but that doesn't mean there aren't places to get an elevated and fancy cocktail. In fact, here are more than a dozen options, from At Random in Bay View and The Outsider in the Third Ward to Boone & Crockett in the Harbor District and Foundation in Riverwest.

Don’t go hangry

Fun fact: My favorite food is soup. So when dining critic Carol Deptolla told me she was putting together a list of where to get a good bowl of it in the area, I was pretty pumped. To be included, the establishment had to be open at lunchtime, well-versed in takeout, and offer soup by the cup or the bowl. From Loup in Tosa's Village to Milwaukee's Good Soup, these were Deptolla's picks.

And what's soup's best friend? Sandwiches, of course. And there's a new spot to get 'em in town. The sandwiches at Sully's Sandwiches, 9211 W. Center St., feature roasted meats and cauliflower. The menu includes pulled pork in barbecue sauce with slaw on a red pepper and cheddar biscuit; chicken and avocado on baguette; chopped salad with ham and blue cheese; and red cabbage and kale slaw. Some sandwiches can also come as gluten-free bowls. And, there's a kid's menu. For desserts, there are sugar cookies, brownies, chocolate mousse pie and bread pudding. Customers order at kiosks and pay by credit card. Takeout orders can be placed online in advance at sullyssandwiches.com. Sully's is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Riverwest has a new empanadas eatery. La Cocina del Sur, 701 E. Keefe Ave., serves up ones with beef, pork, chicken and vegetarian fillings; as well as appetizers such as pastel de yuca and patacones; traditional South American sandwiches; main dishes including Ecuadorian mote con chicharrón; and desserts, such as churros. Their specialties also include margs, and South American drinks, like pisco sour and caiprinha. The kitchen is open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and the bar stays open until 10 p.m.

Here are the talkers

On Monday, around 3,000 people visited Brookfield's Elmbrook Church to pay their respects to Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving. Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7 while trying to arrest a robbery suspect. While the funeral's speakers celebrated Jerving as a dedicated and heroic officer, his love of life, friends and family was praised more than anything. “Peter ran this race with gusto, with the joy of life,” his dad, Douglas Jerving, said. “He celebrated every day he had with you.” Businesses and organizations across the Milwaukee area are finding their own ways to show support for Jerving's family. From fundraisers at bars and a bakery to an organization collecting donations, here's a list of ways to help.

The Green Bay Packers may not have made the Super Bowl, but Wisconsin still got repped ... in a commercial. Giannis Antetokounmpo and other superstars, including actress and comedian Amy Schumer and singer/rapper Doja Cat were in Google Pixel 7's ad. In the commercial, Antetokounmpo gets dunked on by the Celtics' Jaylen Brown. The commercial shows Antetokounmpo erasing himself from the image of the dunk. During a post-game press conference when a reporter asks, "Giannis, what about that dunk in the third quarter?" Antetokounmpo shows the edited photo and mischievously asks, "What dunk?"

This Milwaukee French bulldog is obsessed with Henry Cavill. Yes, the British actor who used to be Superman and appeared in "The Witcher" and "The Tudors." Rory the dog's owner, Heather Land, discovered her Frenchie's unusual infatuation in September 2022, and has been sharing videos about it on the dog's popular TikTok page, @rorythefrenchie, ever since. Here's what to know about Rory and her muse, from how Land first discovered it to the Frenchie's shrine of Cavill merch.

Be MKE,

Hannah

