Rosalía to Receive Producer of the Year Award at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Rosalía will receive the inaugural Producer of the Year Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards . The Spanish superstar is set to receive the honor on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to honor Rosalía with this award and recognize her behind the scenes work in the recording studio to bring her vision to fruition,” Hannah Karp, Billboard ’s editorial director, said in a statement. “With numerous groundbreaking hits that blur the lines between traditional music genres, Rosalía consistently uses her unique producing abilities to break the mold and deliver the unexpected. There are so many talented producers like Rosalía out there, looking for their big break — we’re excited to provide these women and non-binary creatives with support and a much-needed platform through our new partnership with Bose.”

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old artist’s MOTOMAMI won best Latin rock or alternative album at the Grammys. The genre-hopping set (dembow, bachata, reggaeton, bolero) also won album of the year at the Latin Grammys. The 16-track LP peaked at No. 3 on Billboard ‘s Top Latin Albums chart. About the vision for her award-winning and critically acclaimed album, Rosalía previously told Billboard : “There is no correct or incorrect in making music; if I thought like that I wouldn’t do anything. I always feel music is about an urge. And [in] MOTOMAM I, there are so many different influences, and I need to feel free to create and I need to create in order to feel free. I make music because that’s my truth.”

It followed Rosalía’s 2018 breakthrough set El Mal Querer (which also won a Grammy for best Latin rock or alternative album) and her debut album, Los Ángeles . In 2019, she was honored with the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first Spanish artist to receive that honor.

Also a force in the touring realm, Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI World Tour earned $28.1 million and sold 343,000 tickets across three continents, according to figures reported then to Billboard Boxscore. She landed at No. 7 on the 2022 year-end Top Latin Tours chart.

Through alignment with the Billboard Women in Music Awards, Bose will both spotlight existing women and non-binary producers breaking boundaries and provide a platform dedicated to uplifting and amplifying aspiring creatives. As a Category Sponsor, Bose and Billboard will honor the inaugural Producer of the Year as a part of this year’s Women in Music celebrations. This first-of-its-kind program will further cement Bose’s commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices while directly spotlighting a trailblazer in the space.

This year’s event, hosted by Quinta Brunson , will recognize music’s top artists, women producers and executives for their contributions to the music industry, their communities and beyond. SZA will receive the Woman of the Year Award; Becky G will be honored with the Impact Award presented by American Express; Doechii with the Rising Star Award presented by Honda; Ivy Queen with the Icon Award; Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award; Latto with the Powerhouse Award; Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award; Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award, and TWICE with the Breakthrough Award.

Tickets are available to the public, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster here, with more information at billboardwomeninmusic.com . Prices range from $85 to $275. Sponsors for the 2023 Women in Music Awards include American Express, Honda, Mugler, Nationwide, Bose and Smirnoff ICE.