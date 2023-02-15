Chef from Austin’s top Chinese restaurant opens new concept this weekend

Chef Ling Qi Wu continues her restaurant empire building this week with the opening of her latest concept, Ling Wu Asian Restaurant. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening Friday at 7415 Southwest Parkway in the Lantana development that is home to Carve American Grille.

The restaurant shares some similar dim sum dishes with her downtown modernist restaurant Qi, which landed the 24th spot in our 2022 Austin360 Dining Guide, such as crab meat fish maw soup dumpling, pan seared basil chicken dumplings, scallop and caviar sui mai, Peking duck and pecan shrimp, along with new dim sum dishes and homecooked items inspired by her family in China.

The Fuzhou native, who worked at La Traviata and Chinatown after moving to Austin from New York City, created a stir with her soup dumplings at Wu Chow when that restaurant opened and brought her fans with her to Lin Asian Bar in 2018. Qi opened on West Sixth Street in 2020, landing a spot on our list of the best new restaurants of 2020. Late last year, the chef opened a tasting menu concept, Ling Kitchen, on Research Boulevard.

After its public opening Friday, Ling Wu Asian Restaurant will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and for dim sum brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be open for dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Chef Ling is also preparing to open a restaurant in the Grove development (2625 Denali Summit Pass) in Central Austin later this year.

