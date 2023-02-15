Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Sneak peek: Read the foreward to 'Purple Reign,' commemorative book celebrating TCU's memorable season

By David Ammenheuser,

8 days ago

“Purple Reign: TCU’s Unforgettable 2022 Season,” the Star-Telegram’s book that looks back at the incredible Horned Frogs’ season is currently at the printers.

The 160-page book is filled with commentary, analysis, recaps of every game and more than 150 photos from the Horned Frogs’ season.

The book, available through Pediment publishing, is $39.95. However, it’s available prior to Feb. 27 online at the presale price of $31.95. To order, go to FWST.TCUbook.com .

Preview of “Purple Reign: TCU’s Unforgettable 2023 Season.” Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Pediment Publishing

Here is a glimpse into the book, including the foreward and a few of the pages:

The Trade: Your favorite college team enters the season without receiving a single vote in the Associated Top 25; will be picked seventh in the preseason Big 12 poll; will defeat No. 18 Oklahoma so badly the starters are pulled in the third quarter; will be the feature game on ESPN’s College Game Day twice; will be the feature game on Fox’s Big Noon kickoff twice; will rally to defeat No. 8 Oklahoma State in double overtime; will rally from an 18-point deficit to No. 17 Kansas State by 10; will win at No. 18 Texas, and hold the nation’s best running back to 29 yards on 12 cards; will hit a walk-off field goal with no time remaining to win at Baylor; will become the first team from Texas to make the college football playoff; the quarterback, who was QB2 to start the season, will finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting, and Max Duggan win the Davey O’ Brien award; the head coach will win a slew of coach of the year awards; the cornerback will win the Jim Thorpe Award; the team will defeat undefeated and second-ranked Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to become the first Big 12 team to win a playoff game; the complete list of teams to win a playoff game: Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU.

The asterisk: Your favorite college team will lose to No. 1 Georgia in the national title game by a margin no one will, can, or could, forget.

That’s the swap, and 101.9 percent of fans, of any team, would sign up for TCU’s 2022 season.

The season exceeded every reasonable, and unreasonable, expectation for the team. TCU did just about everything a college football team could do, except finish No. 1.

The season was so special, because it was all so unexpected. Starting with a win at SMU in Week 3, the suspense grew steadily every week thereafter until the announcement came that TCU made the college football playoff.

First-year coach Sonny Dykes’ team finished No. 2 in the final AP and AFCA Coaches’ polls, won the Fiesta Bowl, and created memories that every coach, player, fan or anyone associated with TCU cannot, will not, and could not, forget.

Preview of “Purple Reign: TCU’s Unforgettable 2023 Season.” Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Pediment Publishing

