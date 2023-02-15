Myron Charles breaks down recent offers from Rutgers football, Ohio State and Colorado

Myron Charles is emerging as one of the top national recruits in the class of 2025. A 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman from Port Charlotte (Port Charlotte, FL), Charles has seen his recruitment skyrocket in recent weeks.

Coming into February, Charles held Power Five offers from programs such as Alabama , Florida , Florida State, LSU , Louisville, Michigan State and Central Florida. In February, he added an offer from Rutgers in addition to Ohio State and Colorado .

Charles told Rutgers Wire what he is looking for in a school.

“I want to be a freshman starter – doesn’t mean I want walk in and get the starting spot,” Charles said. “I want to work for it, wI ant play at a school that can develop me. And academically, I want a good education for life after football. I want a coach that doesn’t just care about what I can do on the football field “I want a coach that can help me shape myself into a better man. I want to play for someone where I’m wanted and not tolerate it.”

Check out what Myron Charles had to say about his recent offer from Rutgers football as well as LSU, Ohio State and LSU!

Myron Charles on Rutgers football offering him

"I don’t know too much about them - I know they don’t offer many people so I was grateful to receive one. I got a chance to talk to the safeties coach (Drew Lascari) and coach Watson (Marquise Watson) before I got to talk to the head coach and get the offer."

Myron Charles on if Rutgers can get involved in his recruitment

"Yes..and any college could get in the mix. I liked the way they offered and I don’t have a dream college or anything."

Myron Charles on what stood out about the Rutgers football defensive line coach Marquise Watson

"It was cool got to talk for a little. He let me know what he thinks I do really well and things I could approve on - I also got to meet his wife."

Myron Charles on what the big Power Five offers mean to him personally

"Nowhere near 'arrived.' Obviously getting all those big offers can get to your head; lucky I have really good teammates that push me to get better and better. I’m always getting work in just never have the time to get big-headed. Extremely grateful to be getting seen like I am. It pushes me to work harder because now I have such a big target on my back."

Myron Charles on what the offer from Ohio State means to him

"I’m grateful for the offer and that they see the potential in me. Wish I could of talked to the coach for a little longer but I was in school and didn’t have that much time. "I mean Ohio State produce some dogs over the years. I feel as if they know what they're doing defensively. Hopefully get to visit someday."

Myron Charles on being offered by Colorado football

"My coach talked with 'Coach Prime.' I talked with the d-line coach (defensive line coach Nick Williams) - either way I’m grateful."

Myron Charles on what being offered by Colorado football means to him

"I think 'Coach Prime' (head coach Deion Sanders) did an extremely good job building up that program - I mean he’s getting top players from everywhere. I think it will be exciting to watch them play with not just top players but some really good coaches."

Myron Charles on possibly playing for Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders

"I mean it would be cool playing for such a legend but he doesn’t coach the d-line so wouldn’t be around him as much but they still have a really good d-line coach. Could be chill being coached by them to."

Myron Charles on being offered by LSU

"I don’t know too much about LSU other than they have produced a lot of great players. Hoping to visit whenever there ready to fly me out."

