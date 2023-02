The Short Pump Ruritan Club is seeking teams and sponsors for its annual charity golf tournament Sept. 7 at The Hollows Golf Club in Montpelier. Tournament proceeds benefit the Fisher House at Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital, which serves veterans’ families, and benefit select charities, scholarships, and programs making a positive impact on the community.

To download a registration form, click here.

For details, email shortpumpruritan@gmail.com. Registration/payment deadline is Aug. 10.