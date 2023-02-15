Open in App
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police looking for man that approached car, asked for directions, demanded money, assaulted delivery driver

By John Lynch,

8 days ago

Wheeling police say they are investigating an unarmed robbery that occurred late Tuesday evening on Wheeling Island.

Police say they were called around 9:20 p.m. for a report of female delivery driver who was robbed of money in the area of Indiana and North Huron Streets.

The woman allegedly told police that a man approached her car, asked for directions, and then demanded money and assaulted her.

Police say the suspect is  a thin, tall white male, possibly in his 30s, unshaven facial hair who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 304-234-3664 or Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS4US.

