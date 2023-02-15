Wheeling police looking for man that approached car, asked for directions, demanded money, assaulted delivery driver

Wheeling police say they are investigating an unarmed robbery that occurred late Tuesday evening on Wheeling Island.
Police say they were called around 9:20 p.m. for a report of female delivery driver who was robbed of money in the area of Indiana and North Huron Streets.
The woman allegedly told police that a man approached her car, asked for directions, and then demanded money and assaulted her.
Police say the suspect is a thin, tall white male, possibly in his 30s, unshaven facial hair who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact police at 304-234-3664 or Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS4US.
