Richmond Raceway to host climb for a cause April 2

NASCAR fans will be able to climb for a cause April 2, while also honoring the life and legacy of a Virginia first responder.

The First Annual Lt. Brad Clark “Master the Mezz” Send It Challenge will be held at Richmond Raceway prior to the Toyota Owners 400, raising funds for Children’s Hospital of Richmond Foundation and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. Participants will scale the steps to the top of the track’s Commonwealth Mezzanine before weaving their way through the grandstands.

By the time they are finished, participants will take approximately 1,100 steps in honor of fallen Hanover County firefighter Lt. Brad Clark, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2018.

“I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to this Virginia hero,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “Lt. Clark’s selfless sacrifice saved lives and reminded us of the dangers our first responders face in the field every day. This incredible event allows us to honor his sacrifice by raising funds for organizations making a difference in our communities.”

As many as 500 participants can take the “Master the Mezz” Send It Challenge for a registration fee of $65. The fee includes a $25 ticket to Toyota Owners 400 and a $40 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. An unlimited number of spectator passes are available, beginning at $25.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for 7:15 a.m. April 2, with the climb beginning at 7:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., participants are invited to a Post-Challenge Party that includes live entertainment, food and beverage for purchase and free giveaways.

For details and to register for the climb, visit www.richmondraceway.com/events/masterthemezz/.

