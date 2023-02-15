Open in App
Manatee County, FL
‘Love has no boundaries’: 2 dogs saved from Manatee County house fire

By Dylan Abad,

8 days ago

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders were in for a ‘ruff’ day when they were called to a house fire in Manatee County Tuesday.

While the location of the fire was not released, Manatee County EMS crews said they arrived and immediately got to work treating “a few furry friends” who lived at the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKc8U_0koIxspE00
    Manatee County Public Safety Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSzA4_0koIxspE00
    Manatee County Public Safety Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1fUo_0koIxspE00
    Manatee County Public Safety Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Qqqc_0koIxspE00
    Manatee County Public Safety Department

Photos from the scene appeared to show two dogs on a stretcher seated next to oxygen tanks.

“After some tender loving care, they were returned safely to their house owner,” the department said in a Facebook post .

