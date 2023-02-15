‘Love has no boundaries’: 2 dogs saved from Manatee County house fire

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders were in for a ‘ruff’ day when they were called to a house fire in Manatee County Tuesday.

While the location of the fire was not released, Manatee County EMS crews said they arrived and immediately got to work treating “a few furry friends” who lived at the home.

Manatee County Public Safety Department

Manatee County Public Safety Department

Manatee County Public Safety Department

Manatee County Public Safety Department

Photos from the scene appeared to show two dogs on a stretcher seated next to oxygen tanks.

“After some tender loving care, they were returned safely to their house owner,” the department said in a Facebook post .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.