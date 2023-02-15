Paramount+ Unveils Legendary Cast for ‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Details

“They will help them win power, politic and avoid elimination in order to make it to the most difficult challenge of them all, the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000," a January press release stated. "In the end, only the most dominant will conquer the game and prove they are not just the best in their home country, but the best in the world.”
The show will feature TJ Lavin as a cohost alongside global hosts Brihony Dawson, Mark Wright and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe .
"Team Australia, what can I say? You have an Olympic swimmer on the team. Then you have Grant, who plays rugby. Troy [is] an Australian ninja warrior," the former football player, who is married to Kiki McCray , said in the clip . "Then there's Kiki — my wife's name is Kiki so I have to assume that Kiki is a great person. But my wife is expecting a dub and I gotta bring that s—t home so let's do it."
“Often, we would have people from other countries on and they had never seen the show,” she told Variety in June 2022. “Now, all because of Paramount+, the cast members all over the globe are able to watch it and study it. They’re going in knowing who Wes Bergmann is or knowing who Johnny Bananas is, which is really fascinating.”
